The Apalachicola Riverkeeper's annual RiverTrek was a big success this year even if the weather didn't fully cooperate.
Riverkeeper Director Georgia Ackerman said the fundraising and awareness-raising event raised over 60 thousand dollars this year.
The money raised will help the Apalachicola Riverkeeper continue its work to protect and restore the Apalachicola River through advocacy, outreach, education and research.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper patrols the river conducting visual surveys and provides independent water quality testing and Micro plastics sampling and recently launched a multi-year slough restoration project to restore the connection of three primary slough systems in the Apalachicola River watershed during times of low flow.
This was the 12th year of the RiverTrek event which took 13 participants on a 107 mile kayak trip from Chattahoochee to the Apalachicola Bay.
As part of their journey, they meet with historians, local officials, naturalists and scientists, becoming ambassadors for the Apalachicola River and Bay.
Franklin County team members included Jo Ellen Pearman, Courtenay Miller and Dodie Alber.
Other group members were from Tallahassee, Wakulla County, Gainesville, Tampa and St. Louis.
This year the trip was done in segments as the over-active hurricane season made it difficult to paddle.
The group began its journey on October the 6th, but only paddled for two days before the event was cut short because of weather concerns.
They began the second leg of the trip on November 5th and that too was cut short because of 30 mile an hour winds.
No comments:
Post a Comment