Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: ATES - DOHMEN TRANSFER
Location Id: 138810
Location Name: PHILIP & CAROL DOHMEN - 7026 LEEWARD STREET
County: Gulf
Application Number: 138810-006
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Stormwater - Small Construction (1-5 AC)
Project Name: INDIAN PASS SHORE SUBDIVISION
Location Id: FLR10TY91
Location Name: Indian Pass Shore Subdivision
County: Gulf
Application Number: FLR10TY91-001
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: WILSON DOCK
Location Id: 395369
Location Name: WILSON DOCK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 395369-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: GATEWAY MANOR
Location Id: 339941
Location Name: GATEWAY TOWNHOMES OF PORT ST. JOE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 339941-003
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
No comments:
Post a Comment