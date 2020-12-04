Friday, December 4, 2020

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

Environmental Protection


Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400

Ron DeSantis

Governor


Jeanette Nuñez

Lt. Governor


Noah Valenstein

Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: ATES - DOHMEN TRANSFER
Location Id: 138810
Location Name: PHILIP & CAROL DOHMEN - 7026 LEEWARD STREET
County: Gulf
Application Number: 138810-006

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Stormwater - Small Construction (1-5 AC)
Project Name: INDIAN PASS SHORE SUBDIVISION
Location Id: FLR10TY91
Location Name: Indian Pass Shore Subdivision
County: Gulf
Application Number: FLR10TY91-001

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: WILSON DOCK
Location Id: 395369
Location Name: WILSON DOCK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 395369-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: GATEWAY MANOR
Location Id: 339941
Location Name: GATEWAY TOWNHOMES OF PORT ST. JOE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 339941-003

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



