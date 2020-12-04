Franklin County has has agreed hire Roberts and Roberts to improve County Road 30A toward Indian Pass.
Roberts and Roberts was one of two companies to bid on the work; their bid was just over 1 million dollars.
The work will widen and resurface about a mile and a half of County Road 30A from Highway 98 to Thirteen Mile Road west of Apalachicola.
The project will also restripe the road, add signage, fix some drainage and add grass to the shoulders.
Construction is scheduled to begin next year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment