Franklin County commissioners have agreed to hire Erin Griffith as the county's new fiscal manager and grants coordinator.
Erin has worked for many years in the county finance office under the Clerk of Court, and her new job will leave her with many of the same duties including creating and overseeing the county's budget and financial administration.
But it will also add some duties including project administrator for some of the county's larger FEMA projects like Alligator Point Road and Island View Park.
She will also be tasked with applying for new grants to bring more federally funded projects to the county.
The job also includes helping county departments, constitutional offices and the County commission with purchases of large equipment and capital projects and managing all insurance policies except for employee and retiree health, life, and dental insurance.
County commissioners said the position has long been needed not just to oversee ongoing projects that require a dedicated adminsitrator but also to make sure that Franklin County applies for more of the grants it is eligible for.
The job does come with a new office in the courthouse annex and a higher salary.
Instead of being paid through the Clerk's Office she will now be paid directly by the county though some of her pay could come from the grants she successfully applies for.
The new position begins on January the 1st.
County commissioner Noah Lockley said he is glad this is happening because there are a lot of grants out there that the county has been missing; county coordinator Michael Moron agreed adding that this will bring a lot more grant opportunities to the county.
