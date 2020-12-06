FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Snuggles is all ready for Christmas and would love to be in her forever home to celebrate with her new family. She is 3 yrs old, super social, loving and talkative. She isn't a huge fan of dogs or other cats but she loves people. Looking for a snuggly friend to keep you warm through the holidays and 2021? Snuggles might just be the one!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
