FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Peyton is a very handsome 2 yr old Rotti/Hound mix. Besides being good looking, he is smart and strong. We are looking for a home without young children because of his size and strength. This good boy has a lot of potential and should make a wonderful pet!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
