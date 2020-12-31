New Year, New Adventures! - An E-Newsletter from the Gulf County Tourist Development Council

2020 wasn't all that bad in Gulf County! We had some great progress and rebuilding in our community from Hurricane Michael's destruction. Here are some top accomplishments for 2020:
- Port Inn reopened its doors to the public! The first floor was fully remodeled and is teeming with historic southern charm. Make sure to check them out, and don't forget to book a weekend getaway in downtown Port St. Joe!
- Our famous Indian Pass Raw Bar officially reopened its doors in March after sustaining damage from Hurricane Michael. Since then, they have been busy shucking oysters and making people smile.
- The Port St. Joe City Gazebo on St. Joseph Bay is being rebuilt. The gazebo is a favorite landmark, and we are so excited to see the process of it being restored! We cannot wait to see all your photos of this beauty.
- Serenity Trail Boardwalk and the upgrades to Salinas Park Bayside opened to the public. The boardwalk allows for a terrific elevated view of St. Joseph Bay.
- The Honor Walk at Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill was finished and had a dedication ceremony on Veterans Day. This memorial is a tribute to all of Gulf County's Veterans as well as the United States. It sits atop a beautiful hill and has panoramic views of St. Joe Beach. This is also the perfect place to stop and watch the sunset.
We have even more things to celebrate, so make sure you come visit us soon in Gulf County to see all of these upgrades and more!
