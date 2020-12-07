Franklin County is providing its support to an initiative to increase access to internet services in Florida.
The board this month approved a resolution supporting the ACCESS 67 Initiative.
ACCESS 67 is a program through the Florida Association of Counties to address the lack of access to broadband services in many Florida communities, rural and urban.
That lack of access has become evident this year as many students have moved to on-line learning because of the COVID pandemic and many did not have access to the high speed services needed to do that successfully.
The Florida Association of Counties will advocate for the adoption of state and federal policies that address the lack of access in our local communities.
That includes helping counties develop effective local solutions to the impacts of the lack of access in their communities.
https://www.fl-counties.com/access-67
