If you want to know what your Christmas lights are going to cost you in electricity before you hang them, Duke Energy can with an on-line lighting energy calculator

If you want to know what your Christmas lights are going to cost you in electricity before you hang them, Duke Energy might be able to help with an on-line lighting energy calculator.
If you go to Duke energy’s website, they have a calculator where you can identify the type of lights you’re using, the number of 100-bulb strands and how many hours the lights will be used per day to estimate the energy cost per day and per month.
The site also offers energy-then efficient tips and options.
For example, six 100-bulb sets of large, incandescent bulbs plugged in six hours every evening can add as much as $75 to a monthly power bill but if you use LED bulbs your power bill only goes up by about $5.
Using mini-LED bulbs would increase a monthly power bill less than $1.
You can see the energy calculator at www.duke-energy.com/holiday
