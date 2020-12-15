Franklin County’s legislative delegation will be in town this afternoon to hear from the public and from local government representatives.
The delegation includes state representative Jason Shoaf and State Senator Loranne Ausley.
The hearings are a chance for the public to bring up items that the legislature might be able to address during the next legislative session.
The hearings also offer a chance for local officials to request state money for local projects.
The Franklin County Legislative Delegation hearing will begin at 5 PM at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
The 2021 Regular session of the Florida Legislature is scheduled to convene on March the 2nd.
