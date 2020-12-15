Gulf County students will get a few extra days of Christmas Break.
Gulf county School superintendent Jim Norton announced Monday that the district has made the decision to close schools for the Christmas holidays a little early in order to give anyone who may have tested positive for COVID the opportunity to recuperate and to give families a little down time prior to Christmas.
Gulf County schools were scheduled to close on Friday, December the 18th but will now dismiss midday on Wednesday, December 16th.
There will be no school on Thursday, December 17th or Friday, December 18th.
Students will return to school on Tuesday, January the 5th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment