The Health Departments in Franklin and Gulf Counties released their most recent COVID statistics on Tuesday covering the dates between November the 23rd and December the 6th.
They reported that Franklin County's positivity rate for COVID-19 is currently around 1 percent; in Gulf County it is 10 percent.
That basically means that in Franklin County one out of every 100 COVID tests comes back positive, while in Gulf County its 10 out of every 100.
Medical officials say anything above 5 percent is too high.
Florida's positivity rate is just above 7.6 percent.
As of Tuesday there have been 840 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began.
There have been four COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
The median age for the cases is 40 years old.
Gulf County has seen 1112 cases and 22 deaths.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 48 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 1,733rd case on Tuesday and Liberty County reported its 630th.
There have been 16 COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 14 in Liberty County.
