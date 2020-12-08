Franklin County commissioners have agreed to seek funding for multi-use paths in Eastpoint and Carrabelle.
District 5 commissioner Jessica Ward requested that the county seek state funding for a sidewalk in Eastpoint from Ridge Road to Vrooman Park and continuing down CC Land road.
She also asked that the county seek a grant for a multi-use path on River Road in Carrabelle.
The grant money would come from the Florida Department of Transportation – the deadline to apply for the grants is in February.
Those areas see considerable foot traffic, especially along Ridge Road where a lot of children walk to Vrooman Park to play and take part in sports practice.
Commissioner Ward said she would also like to see a crosswalk across Highway 98 at Carrabelle Beach.
A lot of people cross the road there to get to the beach, and there are concerns that someone could get hurt or worse.
Commissioner Ward said she would like to see a crosswalk as well as flashing lights to alert drivers to people crossing the road.
