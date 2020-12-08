12.07.2020 COVID-19 Update from the Franklin and Gulf County Health Department

Good Afternoon Franklin County!
WHAT YOU’LL FIND IN TODAY’S UPDATE:
- Franklin County COVID-19 Profile Report. (Attached)
- Updated County Health Department Message (A Message From Your CHD, see below)
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Vaccination Efforts
The Department of Health will approach COVID-19 vaccination efforts similarly to the integrated planning structure of the H1N1 pandemic, influenza vaccinations and Hepatitis A vaccination program. The first phase will be used to prioritize
§ first responders
§ hospital workers
§ and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
The Department is in the process of enrolling other hospitals throughout the state. The vaccine will be shipped directly to the hospitals when available. Florida’s COVID-19 vaccination plan will continue to be modified and developed as more details become available. For more information on vaccine distribution see Gov. DeSantis’ update here: https://youtu.be/5i_mCGdT-Gg
The CDC has updated the quarantine time frame. While a 14-day quarantine is the current recommendation, there are some additional options for asymptomatic close contacts to end quarantine earlier. As a reminder, close contacts are those individuals who have been within six feet of an infected individual for a cumulative of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period, regardless of mask usage.
1. If an asymptomatic close contact gets tested by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Day 6 or later and receives a negative result, then they may end quarantine after completion of Day 7.
2. Without testing, an asymptomatic close contact may end quarantine after completion of Day 10.
In both scenarios, individuals need to correctly and consistently wear face mask, practice social distancing, exercise good hand hygiene, avoid close contact and crowds, and self-monitor for symptoms. For more information, please visit the CDC’s Web page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-
Reminder: Pledge to Protect
To all Franklin County residents and visitors, don’t forget to check out FloridasForgottenCoast.com to see which businesses have taken the Pledge to Protect! These places featured online are committed to creating a clean, safe and healthy environment for residents and visitors. Everyone is going to have to do their part to make sure that we minimize the spread of the virus moving forward. This means continuing to observe social distancing, wearing masks where social distancing is difficult, and following good hygiene practices. Most of all, be respectful and kind to others. Businesses, if you are being featured on the website, PLEASE ensure you are following the guidelines you have committed to. Many visitors are calling with a specific list of “safer” places to visit and those who took the pledge are being shared with callers. If you need more masks or hand sanitizer, please contact your local TDC at (850) 670-3474.
This is our final scheduled update; however we will continue to update you periodically as information becomes available. For daily updates, data, and local counts check out Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard. For questions about COVID-19 testing, including scheduling appointments and requesting results, please call our local office in Franklin at (850) 653-2111 or in Gulf at (850) 227-1276.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 3:00pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many positive tests we have
827
(Includes 322 correctional inmates)
Positivity rate 11/23 – 12/06*
1%
(10 positive /692 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many positive tests we have
1,096
(Includes 264 correctional inmates)
Positivity rate 11/23 – 12/06*
10%
(65 positive/652 total tests)
*Positivity = the number of people who test positive in a week divided by all the people tested that week. Excludes people who have previously tested positive and all positive and negative inmate tests.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
DT Simmons
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Franklin & Gulf County
139 12th Street,
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
Office Phone | Franklin County: (850) 653-2111 ext. 6019 | Gulf County: (850) 227-1276 ext. 6127 |Mobile Phone: (850) 247-9032
#HealthiestWeightFL
