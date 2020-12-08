The Oyster City Brewing Company in Apalachicola won two gold medals at the US Open Beer Championship this year.
The brewery took home a gold medal in the Golden or Blonde Ale division for their very popular Mill Pond Dirty Blonde.
They also took the gold in the American Style Fruit Beer division for their MANGrOve Pale Ale.
And this was a big competition.
The US Open Beer Championship is one of the top three beer competions in the country and is the only one to include beers from professional breweries and beers from gold medal winners from the National AHA Homebrew Competition.
Breweries from Luxembourg to Louisiana sent in more than 6,000 beers representing over 140 different styles for this year's Championship.
