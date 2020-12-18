Friday, December 18, 2020

Getting the Holiday Spirit Out in Gulf County - an E-Newsletter from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

Put on your Christmas pajamas and join us for pancakes to celebrate the birth of Jesus!
Children ages 4 through 6th grade are invited to join us! Come ready to play Christmas games, make ornament crafts, and listen to the true story of Christmas!

Friday, December 18, 2020
MORE INFORMATION HERE
Monday, December 21, 2020 - 6pm
Celebrate Christmas on the Beach with Santa. 
HAS BEEN CANCELLED
Want to know what digs those odd holes in the beach?
What kinds of sharks are in the bay?
What makes those perfect holes in seashells?
Why are there so many scallops in the bay?
Why is the beach eroding?

Just released – A Year on the Bay - is the perfect Christmas gift for the nature lover and a great memento of your visit to Cape San Blas. Jump into an informal, easy to read description of various organisms and phenomena that visitors and residents will encounter here. Arranged by season, with color photographs to illustrate the narrative, the book is an engaging introduction to the natural history of St. Joseph Bay and surrounding area.

A Year on the Bay is now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions and soon to be available at the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center and in local stores.
Proceeds from this book benefit the Florida Coastal Conservancy.



﻿The SANDdollar Cafe will be OPEN and celebrating the Holidays by preparing amazing meals!

The menus for both events along with cafe hours can all be found at www.sanddollarcafepsj.com
Christmas Day Brunch
We invite you to join us for Christmas Day Brunch
9 am - 1 pm Eastern Standard Time.

New Year's Day Lunch
Join us for New Year's Day Lunch
11 am - 2 pm Eastern Standard Time.
MENUS and MORE
Are you ready to ring in 2021?!
Enjoy the evening supporting a great cause.

﻿The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe supports women and children in Gulf County through several service projects and special projects. Your attendance will directly support those projects. We will have food from Shaggy Bay Supper Club, Casino Tables (blackjack, roulette, & craps), live music from Flabbergasted Band, and much more! This is a not to miss event.

Find tickets at Magnolias Boutique on Reid Avenue or contact a JSL Member!
More GALA Info!
The Gulf County TDC and The City of Port St Joe will be bringing you a spectacular firework celebration at 10 pm eastern on New Year's Eve. You will be able to view the show from the Port St Joe downtown and George Core Park area.
Did you know you can find almost every gift idea you can imagine in Gulf County?

Take a journey through local, small owned businesses by visiting our
MEMBER BUSINESS LISTINGS at

When you shop local, your generosity is a gift to our entire community!


Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber

TODAY!
Membership Link
concierge@visitgulf.com
Discover Old Florida
For even MORE events and happenings along the Forgotten Coast visit Old Florida Events at OLFL.org
OLFL.ORG
Have an event or shindig your member business wants to share?
Send your information to director@gulfchamber.org
Getting Out in Gulf County is brought to you by:
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment