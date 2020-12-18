Franklin County will likely stop providing animal control services to the cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle.
Since 2017 the county animal control department has provided services to the entire county, including to the cities of Carrabelle and Apalachicola.
That put a strain on the department, so during the 2019 – 20 budget process the county agreed to add a new officer to animal control with the caveat that the cities would have to help pay the increased cost if they want continued county response to animal complaint calls.
Both cities initially agreed to the terms which came to about 7000 dollars a year per city, which is half the cost of an animal control officer – the county would continue to cover the costs of vehicles, the upkeep of the animals that are impounded and even court costs when needed.
Now, however, the City of Apalachicola says it wants to renegotiate the agreement because they say they don't have enough animal calls to justify the cost, and the City of Carrabelle says it will not participate in any further cost sharing or other terms regarding animal control services.
County officials do not think its fair that residents in the unincorporated areas of the county should pay for county services offered within the cities.
The county already pays for the library in Carrabelle, and until recently covered the costs of a building official.
The county also pays for the ambulance service, mosquito control and other services.
County commissioners say if the cities don't want to pay then they will have to figure out their own animal control process and that will likely cost much more than 7000 dollars a year.
The board agreed to schedule a public hearing on the county animal control ordinance that will include removing the cities from the service area.
County attorney Michael Shuler said the changes will also include defining the allowed length of leashes people can use to walk their dogs on local beaches as some people are using 40 or 50 foot leashes and saying their dog is under control.
No comments:
Post a Comment