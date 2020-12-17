A Franklin County Sheriff's deputy was arrested this week on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in July.
An FDLE investigation resulted in arrest warrants charging Steven Osburn on one count each of official misconduct, falsifying records and simple battery.
FDLE launched its investigation on November 10th at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation found that while conducting an arrest, Osburn committed battery on a suspect and then falsified the report of the incident.
Osburn has been placed on administrative leave since November 10 and resigned from his position on Tuesday.
Osburn turned himself in to the Franklin County Jail on the active arrest warrants Tuesday and was released on bond.
The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit.
No comments:
Post a Comment