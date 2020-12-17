The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for independent Bear Response Contractors to help the agency’s Bear Management Program.
Contractors are needed in Gulf, Bay, Leon and Jefferson Counties.
Individuals will be trained to assist with various activities, including helping residents and businesses avoid conflicts with bears, collecting information from and disposing of dead bears, and setting and monitoring bear traps.
This is part-time work as bear Response Contractors only assist the FWC on an ‘as needed’ basis which can vary by season, area and year.
Contractors are paid per activity rather than hourly.
Interested individuals must be willing to work flexible hours, use their own vehicle, have the ability to haul a small trailer, and secure their own general liability insurance, which may cost $300 to $1,000 per year.
People interested in becoming a contractor should send their resume, contact information, counties of interest, and three professional references to BearManagement@MyFWC.com.
You can get more information on-line at myfwc.com
https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/bear/contractor/
