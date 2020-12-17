Thank You, Veterans! - the Monthly newsletter from Mexico Beach

Mexico Beach is a wonderful place, and we’re proud of our town and delighted to be living here. One of our great features is that we have neighbors whom we treasure and appreciate. For the past four years, our neighbors in Gulf County have been working on a memorial for our esteemed veterans. Their work was completed on November 11, when the Honor Walk at Veterans Memorial Park in Beacon Hill was officially dedicated.
The public ceremony was marked with speeches recognizing all those who served and a flyover of jets from nearby Tyndall Air Force Base. A fifteen-by-twenty-five-foot flag was raised by the Tyndall AFB honor guard and the Port Saint Joe High School ROTC. We offer sincere congratulations to all of our neighbors who recognize our deserving veterans.
|
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month, we had a Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Brittany Richardson from Chelsea, Alabama. Congrats, Brittany!
DECEMBER GIVEAWAY
This month, we are giving away a 2021 Mexico Beach Calendar, compliments of the Mexico Beach Welcome Center. This calendar is full of wonderful images taken by Mexico Beach visitors, and it will be a great way to help you organize your life. To place your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Nick at nick@mexicobeach.com.
|MEET MEXICO BEACH
This month, we want to introduce Tangie Horton, the assistant manager for the El Governor Resort & RV Park. The El Governor RV Park reopened at the beginning of November. Tangie and the rest of the team have been welcoming first-time-and some returning-visitors to our wonderful town. The park has the same spacious 66 lots available and they feature full hookup, including power, water, and sewer, along with complimentary Wi-Fi. Located across the street from the beach, the RV Park offers direct beach access, a picnic area with a BBQ grill, and on-site coin laundry facilities. If you are looking to make your next RV vacation plans, give Tangie a call and she will be delighted to make your reservation.
|For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
|
JOSHUA AND MARIA
This month, we would like to introduce Joshua and Maria, who are locals here in Mexico Beach. They knew that the beach was the ideal venue for their vows, and they had a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family. If you see them around town, be sure to offer them your heartfelt congratulations.
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|SLOW-COOKER SEAFOOD CHOWDER
|This delicious soup will be easy to cook and serve on those chilly days! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
4 slices bacon, chopped
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
6 cups chicken stock
1 cup fresh corn kernels
2 large potatoes, diced
3 stalks celery, diced
2 large carrots, diced
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 cup uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/4 pound white fish, cut into bite-size pieces
1 cup scallops
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Black pepper to taste
PREPARATION
Cook and stir bacon in a skillet over medium heat until browned, 5 to 8 minutes; drain excess grease. Cook and stir onion and garlic into bacon until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a slow cooker. Pour chicken stock into slow cooker. Mix corn, potatoes, celery, and carrots into the stock. Season with black pepper and red pepper flakes. Set the cooker to high, cover, and cook for 3 hours. Stir scallops, shrimp, and fish into the cooker and cook 1 more hour. Stir evaporated milk into the chowder, heat thoroughly, and serve. Enjoy!
|NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION WISDOM
Some things to consider when making your New Year’s resolutions for 2021:
—If life was fair, Elvis would be alive, and all the impersonators would be dead.
-Johnny Carson
—Just because you got the monkey off your back, doesn’t mean the circus has left town.
-George Carlin
—Most people work just hard enough not to get fired and get paid just enough money not to quit.
-George Carlin
—Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.
-Will Rodgers
—If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.
-Milton Berle
—Most people with low self-esteem have earned it.
-George Carlin
—Accept who you are, unless you are a serial killer.
-Ellen DeGeneres
—Sometimes the road less traveled is less traveled for a good reason.
-Jerry Seinfeld
|"RAISE YOUR RIGHT HAND AND SWEAR TO TELL THE TRUTH."
How many times have we heard that? But we don’t ask why the right hand and not the left hand or no hand at all? As it turns out, the practice goes back to English courts in the seventeenth century. Originally, there was a plea called "benefit of the clergy" that, when accepted by a judge, permitted a lesser sentence for the accused. But, if approved, the accused had his right thumb branded T for theft, F for felony, or M for murder. If the person came before another court, they would know he had been shown mercy in the past and consider that in the new sentence. Holding up the right hand was a way of showing if there were any brandings.
