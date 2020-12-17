Go Hike, Fish for Junk, Enjoy History Talks and BBQ in Franklin County in January

January Features Full Moon Lighthouse Event
The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 6-8 pm. Guests can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast and see breathtaking views of the bay. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Due to the popularity of the Full Moon climbs, there will be a time limit for viewing from the top. COVID protocols limit one party at a time to climb the tower, and each party will exit before the next one climbs. Guests who would like a more leisurely climbing experience are welcome to enjoy one of the daytime climbs available every Wednesday through Sunday. Details. Photo Courtesy Colin Hackley, Visit Florida
Compete for $25,000 in Prizes During Ghost Trap Rodeo Tourney January 9
A unique inshore fishing tournament series kicks off its 2021 season in Apalachicola Saturday, January 9. But instead of redfish and flounder, teams in this tournament are hunting for abandoned crab traps, plastics and other marine debris. The Ghost Trap Rodeo, hosted by the environmental group Ocean Aid 360, is an opportunity to help improve the fishery, have fun and compete for prizes. The FWC-permitted event is free to enter, family friendly and includes free lunch and a swag bag. Entrants compete for $25,000 in prizes in this six event series which kicks off its 2021 season in Apalachicola. The four-hour tournament begins at 8am January 9, 2021 at the 10-foot Hole Boat Ramp in Apalachicola. Click here to register.
Ocean Aid 360's Ghost Trap Rodeo Event Series is funded through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Fishing for Energy program. The Tampa Bay-based tournament series is hosting the Ghost Trap Rodeos throughout the state in 2021 in cities including St. Petersburg, Tampa, Homasassa, Jacksonville and Cocoa Beach.
Join the Riverkeepers for Eco-Adventure Trips
Explore the Apalachicola River Basin on a series of eco-adventure hikes and paddles this winter. The Apalachicola Riverkeeper Association hosts monthly outings that are both are fun and educational. The trips are led by Riverkeeper volunteers and the trips are donation-based. Schedules are subject to change based on river and weather conditions.
January 1 - Kick off the new year with the Apalachicola Riverkeepers on January 1 for a five mile (three hour) hike through the St. George Island State Park.
February 20 – Explore a corner of hell by kayak… Tate’s Hell, that is. Paddle 7.5 total miles on the Crooked River and Brandy Creek in the remote southeast corner of Tate’s Hell Swamp.
March 27 – Explore Black Creek near Sumatra by kayak, a remote waterway canopied by cypress and tupelo trees. 4 miles, 2 hours.
Registration closes Thursdays prior to trip. Outings are limited in size and frequently fill up, so advanced registration is recommended. Please contact doug@apalachicolariverkeeper.org. Blackwater Creek photo by Doug Alderson
War Trial Exhibit at Camp Gordon Johnston
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a special exhibit during the month of January on the War Crime Trials of German military and government members, of which the Nuremberg Trials are the most well known. This exhibit will open Friday, January 1, 2021 at 11 am and will be on display at the museum until January 31 at 5 pm. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. Details.
TDC Releases App for Visitor Info
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) has launched a mobile-friendly app to help visitors access information about area amenities, events, beach conditions, lodging, restaurants, shopping and outdoor recreation opportunities with just a click on their phone.
The Visitfloridasforgottencoast app was created by FCTDC administrative staff and has been in the works since September. Tourism officials say it represents an important advancement in tourism marketing for Franklin County. The app is available as a download from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Learn more here.
Butts & Clucks January 21-23
The 4th annual Butts & Clucks Cook-off on the Bay, sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association, will be held January 21-23 at Battery Park in Apalachicola. More than $12,000 in prizes will be awarded, and the winner will move on to the Jack Daniels Championship. There will also be a judging seminar on Thursday, January 21, for anyone interested in being a state-certified BBQ Judge. The Florida BBQ Association has stringent COVID guidelines that they will adhere to during the contest.
January Farmers, Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its January events on Saturday January 9 and 23 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, January 2 and again on January 16 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The Market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Eastpoint
Eastpoint hosts its January outdoor Artisans Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The January market dates are January 2 and 16. Come discover local artisans, crafts and goodies.
Carrabelle History Museum Hosts History Program on Founding of City
The Carrabelle History Museum will present a history program entitled, “The Founding of Carrabelle” beginning at 10am, January 30 at the C-Quarters Marina. Learn about the Founding Fathers of Carrabelle including Oliver Hudson Kelley. Hear from the man himself as a reinactor depicts what life was like in Carrabelle around the late 1800s. Due to COVID precautions, seating will be limited. Reservations are required. Details.
