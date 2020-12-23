Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Port St. Joe Port Authority

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jera Horton, Michael Mize and Guerry Magidson to the Port St. Joe Port Authority.
Jera Horton
Horton, of Port St. Joe, is a Community Reinvestment Act Officer at Centennial Bank. She has been involved with the Gulf Coast State College Business Administration Advisory Board, AAA Scholarship Foundation, Citizens of Gulf County Long Term Recovery Board, North Florida Child Development and the Junior League of Port St. Joe. Horton studied at Gulf Coast State College.
Michael Mize
Mize, of Port St. Joe, is a Supervisor with Mize Plumbing Services and Supply. He is also a 20-year veteran of the Port St. Joe Fire Department where he is a Captain.
Guerry Magidson
Magidson, of Port St. Joe, is the Chief Executive Officer of GPM Financial. He has served on the Gulf County Economic Development Alliance, Gulf County RESTORE Act Committee and the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce. Magidson earned his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
