If you live in Carrabelle and would like to serve on the City Commission, the qualifying date for the special election is coming up in a few weeks.
The City of Carrabelle will hold a special election in March to fill a vacancy left when Commissioner Keith Walden resigned on November the 1st.
The special election will be held on March the 3rd.
The qualifying date for the election will be January the 13th through the 17th.
In the interim, the City Commission is taking applications from people who would like to serve from January the 15th through March the 4th.
You can submit your letter of interest to Carrabelle City Hall at 1206 Highway 98 in Carrabelle or e-mail it to administrator@mycarrabelle.com.
