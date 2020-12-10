Thursday, December 10, 2020

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – December 10, 2020

9 Seafood Recipes That Will Take Your Taste Buds on Vacation

You don’t need a travel itinerary to transport your taste buds to new locales. With these nine dishes, you can take a gastronomic tour of the United States and support regional economies all from the comfort of your kitchen.

Removing Fish from Farmed Fish Diets

NOAA-funded research in the Pacific Islands shows that a diet of poultry meal and algae oil could be just as good for aquaculture fish as fishmeal and fish oil.

Highlights

Expanding Seafood Possibilities: Aquaculture Opportunity Areas

Watch and learn how we are expanding sustainable aquaculture opportunities in the United States to support healthy people, a healthy planet, and a healthy economy.

New Tool Helps Seafood Industry Identify NOAA Trade Requirements

NOAA Fisheries has launched a new online tool to help seafood traders easily identify our import and export monitoring requirements for their products. The Seafood Import and Export Tool walks users through a handful of questions about the products they wish to trade. Users walk away confident that they know which NOAA trade monitoring programs they must comply with for their specific seafood products. 

Alaska

Using eDNA to Monitor Alaska Waters for Invasive European Green Crabs

Concerned natural resource managers in British Columbia discovered several adult male and female European green crabs, a voracious crustacean known to gobble juvenile salmon and outcompete Dungeness crab.

Time for a Whale Disentanglement: Thanksgiving in Tenakee Springs

In the wee hours of the morning on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, residents of Tenakee Springs, Alaska, were awakened by the unmistakable cries of distress. It was a call from an adult humpback whale that was hogtied in crab pot gear just 300 yards from shore. The whale was severely entangled but was able to surface to breathe.

West Coast

String of Marine Heatwaves Continues to Dominate Northeast Pacific

During the summer, a marine heatwave grew off the U.S. West Coast. It became the second most expansive Northeast Pacific heatwave since monitoring began in 1982. By the end of September it encompassed about 9.1 million square kilometers, almost six times the size of Alaska.

Pacific Islands

Scientists Describe the Life History of Two Goatfish Species in the Northern Mariana Islands

Scientists in the Pacific Islands region published new research on two species of goatfish: dash-and-dot and yellowstripe. Both species are from the Saipan fishery in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. This is the first publication on both species for the region, providing valuable context for management involving coral reef fishes.

Greater Atlantic

New Tool Available to Explore Effects of Offshore Wind on Fisheries

A new query tool allows anyone to access information about the effects of proposed offshore wind projects on regional fisheries and fishing communities.

Upcoming Deadlines

December 22: Aquaculture Opportunity Area RFI Open

January 25, 2021: Proposals Sought for Pilot Projects Supporting Sustainable Aquaculture; due January 15, 2021

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

