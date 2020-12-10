NOAA Fisheries FishNews – December 10, 2020

You don’t need a travel itinerary to transport your taste buds to new locales. With these nine dishes, you can take a gastronomic tour of the United States and support regional economies all from the comfort of your kitchen.
NOAA-funded research in the Pacific Islands shows that a diet of poultry meal and algae oil could be just as good for aquaculture fish as fishmeal and fish oil.
Watch and learn how we are expanding sustainable aquaculture opportunities in the United States to support healthy people, a healthy planet, and a healthy economy.
NOAA Fisheries has launched a new online tool to help seafood traders easily identify our import and export monitoring requirements for their products. The Seafood Import and Export Tool walks users through a handful of questions about the products they wish to trade. Users walk away confident that they know which NOAA trade monitoring programs they must comply with for their specific seafood products.
Alaska
Concerned natural resource managers in British Columbia discovered several adult male and female European green crabs, a voracious crustacean known to gobble juvenile salmon and outcompete Dungeness crab.
In the wee hours of the morning on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, residents of Tenakee Springs, Alaska, were awakened by the unmistakable cries of distress. It was a call from an adult humpback whale that was hogtied in crab pot gear just 300 yards from shore. The whale was severely entangled but was able to surface to breathe.
West Coast
During the summer, a marine heatwave grew off the U.S. West Coast. It became the second most expansive Northeast Pacific heatwave since monitoring began in 1982. By the end of September it encompassed about 9.1 million square kilometers, almost six times the size of Alaska.
Pacific Islands
Scientists in the Pacific Islands region published new research on two species of goatfish: dash-and-dot and yellowstripe. Both species are from the Saipan fishery in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. This is the first publication on both species for the region, providing valuable context for management involving coral reef fishes.
Greater Atlantic
A new query tool allows anyone to access information about the effects of proposed offshore wind projects on regional fisheries and fishing communities.
