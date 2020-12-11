Apalachicola National Forest prescribed burn today in Wakulla County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., December 11, 2020 – The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn today on the Apalachicola National Forest.
The 1867 acre prescribed burn will occur southeast of Bradwell Bay Wilderness, north of Forest Service Road 341, east of Forest Service Road 329 and south/southwest of Forest Service Road 346 in Wakulla County . The burn will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy; morning fog can mix with smoke and further decrease visibility.
This is one of many prescribed burns the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during the 2020-2021 prescribed burning season. Today’s burn is in burn unit 339. View the Apalachicola’s planned burn map here: https://bit.ly/3kS9ZWf.
No comments:
Post a Comment