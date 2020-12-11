Getting Out in Gulf County and e-newsletter from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

Friday, December 11, 2020

CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19 FOOD DISTRIBUTION - Dec 12

Second Harvest free food distributions in response to the increased food needs of our community during the Coronavirus crisis. All distributions are drive-through events to help ensure your safety, and the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and the community. During our food distributions, we follow the CDC’s social distancing recommendations, and our staff and volunteers wear protective masks, gloves and sanitize the distribution area on a regular basis.



﻿Saturday, December 12:
Gulf County
Wewahitchka Elementary School (Bus Ramp)
9 AM – 12 PM
Christmas on the Coast Parade
Saturday
December 12, 2020
6:00 PM ET
               
Participants are to be lined up by 5:00 PM ET
Judging begins at 5:15 PM ET

After the parade be sure to visit Santa in the Gazebo next to City Hall

Need more information?
Call City Hall at 229-8261
The City of Port St. Joe encourages everyone to observe CDC guidelines.

Please stay within your family group, maintain social distance and wear your mask!
Come watch some movies and enjoy popcorn and hot chocolate ﻿after PSJ’s Christmas Parade Saturday night, December 12!  
Friday, Dec. 11
12:00-1:00 - FUMC Hand Chimes Choir
5:00--5:45 - Ugly Sweater Contest
Claim the rights to the ugliest sweater in town!

Saturday, Dec. 12
1:00-2:00 - Nutcracker Ballet E - Company Dancers                     
3:00-4:00 - FUMC Vocal Arts Ensemble & Hand Chimes Choir
6:00 - Announcement of People’s Choice Winner
Crazy Christmas Sale!
Ornaments and Wreaths will be 50%, Sat. Dec.12,11-6.
All ornaments in the giftshop!
If you shop for your Christmas trees and decorations at after Christmas sales, the Joe's Silent Auction has amazing bargains with trees lights and ornaments, before Christmas!
Bargain hunters delight right here in PSJ!
Join us on Saturday, December 12th at 3 pm for a day of Christmas Celebration at the Festival of Trees for closing day! Let the auction begin! A day of community, song, and support for the Joe Center for the Arts!
Capital City Bank in Port St. Joe, has moved to their new home at 150 Ave A on Monday!
December 15 at 4 pm we will officially welcome Capital City Bank into their new home with a Ribbon Cutting and Open House.
Put on your Christmas pajamas and join us for pancakes to celebrate the birth of Jesus!
Children ages 4 through 6th grade are invited to join us! Come ready to play Christmas games, make ornament crafts, and listen to the true story of Christmas!

Friday, December 18, 2020
Monday, December 21, 2020 - 6pm
Celebrate Christmas on the Beach with Santa. 
﻿We will be singing Christmas Carols. 
This is a FREE event that will take place on Lighthouse Beach in George Core Park in Port St Joe.  
Want to know what digs those odd holes in the beach?
What kinds of sharks are in the bay?
What makes those perfect holes in seashells?
Why are there so many scallops in the bay?
Why is the beach eroding?

Just released – A Year on the Bay - is the perfect Christmas gift for the nature lover and a great memento of your visit to Cape San Blas. Jump into an informal, easy to read description of various organisms and phenomena that visitors and residents will encounter here. Arranged by season, with color photographs to illustrate the narrative, the book is an engaging introduction to the natural history of St. Joseph Bay and surrounding area.

A Year on the Bay is now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions and soon to be available at the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center and in local stores.
Proceeds from this book benefit the Florida Coastal Conservancy.



﻿The SANDdollar Cafe will be OPEN and celebrating the Holidays by preparing amazing meals!

The menus for both events along with cafe hours can all be found at www.sanddollarcafepsj.com
Christmas Day Brunch
We invite you to join us for Christmas Day Brunch
9 am - 1 pm Eastern Standard Time.

New Year's Day Lunch
Join us for New Year's Day Lunch
11 am - 2 pm Eastern Standard Time.
Are you ready to ring in 2021?!
Enjoy the evening supporting a great cause.

﻿The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe supports women and children in Gulf County through several service projects and special projects. Your attendance will directly support those projects. We will have food from Shaggy Bay Supper Club, Casino Tables (blackjack, roulette, & craps), live music from Flabbergasted Band, and much more! This is a not to miss event.

Find tickets at Magnolias Boutique on Reid Avenue or contact a JSL Member!
The Gulf County TDC and The City of Port St Joe will be bringing you a spectacular firework celebration at 10 pm eastern on New Year's Eve. You will be able to view the show from the Port St Joe downtown and George Core Park area.
