Getting Out in Gulf County and e-newsletter from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

Want to know what digs those odd holes in the beach?
What kinds of sharks are in the bay?
What makes those perfect holes in seashells?
Why are there so many scallops in the bay?
Why is the beach eroding?
Just released – A Year on the Bay - is the perfect Christmas gift for the nature lover and a great memento of your visit to Cape San Blas. Jump into an informal, easy to read description of various organisms and phenomena that visitors and residents will encounter here. Arranged by season, with color photographs to illustrate the narrative, the book is an engaging introduction to the natural history of St. Joseph Bay and surrounding area.
A Year on the Bay is now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions and soon to be available at the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center and in local stores.
Proceeds from this book benefit the Florida Coastal Conservancy.
