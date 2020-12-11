Thousands of Florida’s minimum wage workers are getting a pay raise starting January the 1st.
Florida's minimum wage will go up by 9 cents to $8.65 per hour starting in 2021.
That means a minimum wage worker will get an extra 3.60 a week or about 187 dollars a year.
The minimum wage rate for tipped employees will also increase from $5.54 per hour to $5.63 in the state of Florida.
The minimum wage in Florida is adjusted every year to match increases in the cost of living.
That’s done under an amendment to the state constitution that was passed by voters in 2004.
Under that amendment, Florida employers must pay the higher of the state or federal minimum wage.
The current federal minimum wage is 7.25 an hour.
Minimum wage workers will see another increase in September under the constitutional amendment approved by voters this year.
Under the new mandate, Florida’s minimum wage rate will increase to $10 an hour in September, 2021 and then increase by $1 each year until it reaches $15 an hour in 2026.
