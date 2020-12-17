Thursday, December 17, 2020

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – December 17, 2020

eat sefood

U.S. Seafood is Sustainable Seafood!

Thanks to our robust quotas, retention limits, and other management measures, you can be confident that U.S. seafood products were harvested sustainably. Go behind the scenes of our most consumed seafood with this short video, learn more on our website, and then Eat Seafood, America!

Highlights

20 Memorable Marine Stories, Videos, and Photos of 2020

20 videos

As we wrap up 2020, check out the most memorable marine features, videos, and photos of the year.

Alaska

Ocean-Going Robots Effective at Surveying Pollock

polluck survey

Every other year, NOAA Fisheries conducts an acoustic-trawl survey from crewed research vessels to measure pollock abundance in Alaska’s eastern Bering Sea. As a result of COVID-19, many research surveys were canceled, and we weren’t able to conduct our walleye pollock surveys normally. Instead, we used wind- and solar-powered ocean-going robots to collect data on these fish.

Size of Alaska’s Western Aleutian Island Passes Larger than Previously Thought

alaska

Thousands of small islands comprise Alaska’s Aleutian Island chain, but only a few dozen significant passes among those islands. These passes are important bottlenecks for water exchange among the North Pacific, Gulf of Alaska, and the Bering Sea. Two new studies provide more detail on the size and extent of the passes and the shoreline around the Aleutian Islands.

Central Gulf of Alaska Marine Heatwave Watch

alaska heatwave

After oscillating into and out of heatwave conditions during the summer and early fall, sea surface temperatures, although above the long-term mean, have cooled since October 31.

West Coast

Record Marine Heatwaves Build Reservoir of Toxic Algae Off the U.S. West Coast, New Study Reveals

west coast heatwave

Repeated marine heatwaves off the U.S. West Coast starting about 2013 fueled record harmful algal blooms. They seeded a region off Northern California and Southern Oregon with toxic algae, a new study has found. That reservoir of harmful algae has spread across the West Coast and forced the closure of valuable Dungeness crab and other shellfish seasons every year since 2015.

Pacific Leatherback Turtles off the West Coast Disappearing, New Survey Shows

leatherback turtle

Enormous Pacific leatherback turtles are so ancient they lived with the dinosaurs. Now a new survey shows that leatherbacks that forage off the U.S. West Coast are trending towards extinction in as little as a few decades.

Southeast

Cold Stunned Turtles Fly South to Recover

stunned turtle

NOAA and partners successfully transported four cold-stunned loggerhead and 87 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles from Massachusetts to treatment facilities in Georgia, Mississippi, and Florida.

Greater Atlantic

Texas Organizations Help Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles from Massachusetts

cold turtles

On Monday, December 7, 120 sea turtles flew south thanks to Turtles Fly Too. These sea turtles were found on Cape Cod, Massachusetts beaches suffering from hypothermia and other complications in recent weeks. They will continue to receive treatment and care from seven facilities in Texas.

Fall Gulf of Maine Bottom Longline Survey Wraps Up

longline survey

Two Massachusetts commercial fishing partners and staff from the Northeast Fisheries Science Center have completed the seventh year of the Cooperative Gulf of Maine Bottom Longline Survey. The COVID-19 pandemic and typical fall weather conditions were challenges, but the Cooperative Gulf of Maine Bottom Longline Survey team and industry partners wrapped up a successful season in early November.

Upcoming Deadlines

December 22: Aquaculture Opportunity Area RFI Open

January 25, 2021: Proposals Sought for Pilot Projects Supporting Sustainable Aquaculture; due January 15, 2021

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Corrections or technical questions should be sent to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.

