Thursday, December 17, 2020

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

It pays to Bingo!


Our first ever Business Bingo, to encourage residents to shop at local businesses, has ended. "It was such a fun way to shop" many of our players shared and we are excited about that. 

Congratulations to our three lucky winners:
Stacy Green - $100
Treva McKenzie - $250
Roxann Dressel - $500

UPCOMING RIBBON CUTTINGS & GRAND OPENINGS - Please join us today


4:30 pm, Thursday, December 17  at Kiersten Smith State Farm, 23 Azalea Drive, Unit A, Crawfordville
11:30 am, Thursday, January 7 at Forgotten Coast Animal Hospital, Shadeville Road

We are working on our new website!

We may already have your logo on file and if it is a size we can use we will  but to ensure a uniform look of displayed logos on our new website, we ask for you to please submit your logo in two sizes:

1.) 150 x 150 px (JPG, GIF or PNG) logo centered

      Maximum file size 5 MB. Animated .gif isn't supported. We can help with sizing as long as we have a high        resolution image.

2.) 1024px x 768px (JPG, GIF or PNG)

      Maximum file size 5 MB.

If you do not have a logo for your business, we will be in touch when the time comes and discuss options.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Media contact:
Lisa Keith-Lucas
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum
museum@campgordonjohnston.com
(850) 697-8575
 
Two Special Exhibits:  Pearl Harbor and Christmas During the War
Carrabelle, FL (December 6, 2020) – Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting two special exhibits in the month of December. The focus of one exhibit will be on commemorating Pearl Harbor and remembering Christmas During the War. These exhibits opened this week and will be on display at the museum until December 31, 2020 at 5 pm.  The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission.
World War II came home for the United States on December 7, 1941, when the Empire of Japan attacked the American base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Starting December 1, the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will present an exhibit commemorating this dark day in America’s history.
Americans learned to do with less during the years they were fully engaged in fighting World War II. That had a significant impact on how Christmas was celebrated. The Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will present a variety of displays explaining how rationing changed toys, food and decorations during the war. 
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West. For more information, contact Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
# # #

 

 Capital Health Plan Partners with Florida Community Care to Enhance Member Care
Care Collaboration and Coordination Agreement will amplify care for Florida Medicaid and Medicare recipients
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Leading health plans Capital Health Plan (CHP) and Florida Community Care (FCC) today announced that they are collaborating to improve health within the local community. The partnership aims to enhance member and provider education, coordinate benefits and care management to close gaps in care, reduce duplicative services, and ensure that members receive high-quality care to meet their unique medical needs.

Through this partnership, health care providers associated with CHP and with FCC will have quick access to both organizations' medical records, enabling them to quickly assess patient needs and develop a course of treatment.

“This collaboration is all about improving the patient experience for the most vulnerable by providing holistic care,” said Dr. Lynn Jones, an internal medicine physician and CHP’s associate medical director. “This relationship will provide case managers and health care providers with a more comprehensive view of the patient profile, leading to more personalized care.”

The members that are dual-eligible for both plans are some of the area’s most vulnerable residents, often suffering from multiple chronic conditions and with varying degrees of functional impairment. With the needs of these members’ Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) met by FCC and their Medicare benefits provided by CHP.

“Care integration is the future, something we have been working toward for decades,” said Nestor Plana, chairman and chief executive officer of FCC. “Partnering with Capital Health Plan will close care gaps, allowing members to receive the care they deserve.”

By identifying innovative ways to increase community well-being, the integrated FCC and CHP programs will incorporate social services into routine health visits to better address the social determinants of health, such as economic standing. They also plan to deliver person-centered care through health benefits and wellness programs to encourage healthy behaviors. Furthermore, the two organizations are committed to helping patients better manage high-cost chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension through this integration of care model.

For more information, visit https://capitalhealth.com
###

 

Make a difference in your community -
Volunteer for Big Bend Hospice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Wakulla County Community Center,
318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919 ext. 713.
 
Purpose of Meeting:
To Discuss General Business of the Tourist Development Council

Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Resources

 

Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2020 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because of your membership with the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Our mailing address is:
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
PO Box 598/23 High Dr
Crawfordville, FL 32326



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment