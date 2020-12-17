Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Two Special Exhibits: Pearl Harbor and Christmas During the War Carrabelle, FL (December 6, 2020) – Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting two special exhibits in the month of December. The focus of one exhibit will be on commemorating Pearl Harbor and remembering Christmas During the War. These exhibits opened this week and will be on display at the museum until December 31, 2020 at 5 pm. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. World War II came home for the United States on December 7, 1941, when the Empire of Japan attacked the American base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Starting December 1, the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will present an exhibit commemorating this dark day in America’s history. Americans learned to do with less during the years they were fully engaged in fighting World War II. That had a significant impact on how Christmas was celebrated. The Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will present a variety of displays explaining how rationing changed toys, food and decorations during the war. Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West. For more information, contact Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. # # #
Capital Health Plan Partners with Florida Community Care to Enhance Member Care Care Collaboration and Coordination Agreement will amplify care for Florida Medicaid and Medicare recipients TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Leading health plans Capital Health Plan (CHP) and Florida Community Care (FCC) today announced that they are collaborating to improve health within the local community. The partnership aims to enhance member and provider education, coordinate benefits and care management to close gaps in care, reduce duplicative services, and ensure that members receive high-quality care to meet their unique medical needs.
Through this partnership, health care providers associated with CHP and with FCC will have quick access to both organizations' medical records, enabling them to quickly assess patient needs and develop a course of treatment.
“This collaboration is all about improving the patient experience for the most vulnerable by providing holistic care,” said Dr. Lynn Jones, an internal medicine physician and CHP’s associate medical director. “This relationship will provide case managers and health care providers with a more comprehensive view of the patient profile, leading to more personalized care.”
The members that are dual-eligible for both plans are some of the area’s most vulnerable residents, often suffering from multiple chronic conditions and with varying degrees of functional impairment. With the needs of these members’ Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) met by FCC and their Medicare benefits provided by CHP.
“Care integration is the future, something we have been working toward for decades,” said Nestor Plana, chairman and chief executive officer of FCC. “Partnering with Capital Health Plan will close care gaps, allowing members to receive the care they deserve.”
By identifying innovative ways to increase community well-being, the integrated FCC and CHP programs will incorporate social services into routine health visits to better address the social determinants of health, such as economic standing. They also plan to deliver person-centered care through health benefits and wellness programs to encourage healthy behaviors. Furthermore, the two organizations are committed to helping patients better manage high-cost chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension through this integration of care model.
Make a difference in your community - Volunteer for Big Bend Hospice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919 ext. 713.
Purpose of Meeting: To Discuss General Business of the Tourist Development Council
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment