Outgoing clerk of Court Marcia Johnson was recognized by the Franklin County Commission on Tuesday.
Marcia did not seek re-election this year.
She was first hired by Bobby Howell in 1974 and worked for Clerks Pal Rivers and Kendall Wade until she was elected clerk in 2004.
She was named clerk of the year for 2013-2014.
She was elected as treasurer of the Florida Association of Court Clerks and comptrollers in 2014 and became president of the group in 2017.
Incoming clerk Michelle Maxwell read a resolution of appreciation thanking Marcia for her leadership and friendship.
She said that Marcia was known for her honesty, integrity and for speaking out on certain issues when needed.
The county commission gave Marcia a standing ovation for her dedication to the county.
Commissioner Jessica Ward said her mother worked for Marcia Johnson in the clerks office for many years and she appreciates her dedication to her staff and to the county and to the citizens of Franklin County.
Commissioner Noah Lockley pointed out that he was elected to the county commission the same year Marcia was elected clerk and he said it was an honor and privilege to work with her.
County judge Gordon Shuler said Marci was a tremendous help to him in his 31 years of practice and said she would be a legend in this county and a hard act to follow.
Marcia said she will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to serve as the clerk of court and while she is glad to be leaving on her own terms, she will miss it because it is a job she has loved.
