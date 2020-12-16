September was another great month for tourism in Franklin County

Franklin County Tourist Development Council director John Solomon reported this week that September tourist tax collections were just over 140 thousand dollars, which is over 50 thousand dollars more than was collected in September, 2019, a 55.7% increase.
It's also the highest amount ever collected by the Franklin County TDC in the month of September.
Over the past two years the September Collections have increased by 100% - in 2018 collections were just over 70 thousand dollars.
Solomon also reported that the Fiscal Year Collections were up over 2 percent.
The fiscal year begins October the 1st.
The 2019-2020 Fiscal year collections were just over 1.4 million dollars.
Solomon said it is a remarkable collection number for the year since the increase occurred even though vacation rentals were closed for over 2 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Much of the increase can be attributed to the TDC's marketing of Franklin County as a great place to visit with plenty of outdoor activities and opportunities for social distancing.
That marketing has allowed Franklin County to best Northwest Florida and Florida as a whole in both average Length of stay and paid occupancy percentage for the year.
Franklin County's average length of stay was 8.7 days leading Florida by 2 days and Northwest Florida by 2.7 days.
In Paid Occupancy for the year Franklin County increased in 2020 to 62.2% versus 59.1% in 2019.
Florida and Northwest Florida both had decreases in Occupancy.
Florida had a 42.7% Occupancy rate and Northwest Florida had a 48% Occupancy rate for 2020.
