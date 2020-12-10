The Wakulla County sheriff's office is warning citizens of reoccurring phone scams in Wakulla County.
These include the Social Security Phone Scam, Publishers Clearing House Scam, and the Arrest Warrant Phone Scam.
In all of the cases the scammers try to get your personal financial information over the phone either by threatening arrest or legal action, or in the case of the Publishers Clearing House Scam by promising a big prize
They often demand payment via retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency such as Bitcoin, or pre-paid debit card.
Remember that any time someone tries to get your finincial information over the phone it is most likely a scam.
Social Security will never threaten you with arrest or other legal action unless you immediately pay a fine or fee, The Publishers Clearing House does not email or call its big winners, and the sheriff's office will not call you to attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest.
Your best protection from these scammers is to hang up on these callers or delete their emails without responding.
Engaging them is dangerous as they can be very convincing.
If you believe you have been the victim of a phone scam, don't hesitate to call the sheriff's office and report it.
No comments:
Post a Comment