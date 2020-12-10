Thursday, December 10, 2020

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - 5 more days to play bingo

Only 5 more days - Chance to win up to $500 

WIN UP TO $500

Our last bingo card is here! But, you can play ANY of the 4 cards, your choice. It’s easy to play – just follow the rules, save your receipts or a picture of them and mail or email them(see rules) or drop off at chamber office with each bingo card to be entered at a chance to win $500, $250 or $100. DEADLINE to submit your cards is midnight, December 15.
You can get your bingo cards here, come by the chamber office to pick up a copy or get a copy in the Wakulla News or on our Facebook page.
If you are a local business, print a few cards and rules and encourage your customers to play!
BINGO RULES
BINGO CARDS WEEK 1  WEEK 2   WEEK 3  WEEK 4

Listen to Amy Geiger explain our bingo video
 

Ribbon cutting for Sherlock Springs

We held a ribbon cutting for Wakulla's newest events venue Thursday, December3rd. The former "Camp Indian Springs" has been completely renovated and the grounds are beautifully landscaped. The venue boasts a very nice catering kitchen, and a bride's room. To find out more visit SherlockSprings | Escape the Ordinary

UPCOMING RIBBON CUTTINGS & GRAND OPENINGS - Please join us



11:30 am, Tuesday, December 15 at Laurie's Eye Candy, 2809 Crawfordville Hwy (Root 319 Salon)

4:30 pm, Thursday, December 17  at Kiersten Smith State Farm, 23 Azalea Drive, Unit A, Crawfordville

Sopchoppy Community Market

9 am -2pm, Saturday, December 12
Visit historical Downtown Sopchoppy for a Community Market. Shop Local and get some unique gifts at the same time!
We will have Pepper Jelly; Oyster Boss; Fresh Eggs; JBs Sopchoppy Sauce; Ginger, Turmeric & Thai Ginger; Collectibles; Gator Meat; Hand Crafted Jewelry; Homegrown Greens and Herbs; The Cookie Lady; Christmas Crafts; Homemade Purses; Floral Arrangements; Homemade by Lulu; Sweets & Uniques; Everything Tea; Dog Hats and Sweaters; Petal and Wings Plants; Jellies & Jams; Handmade Masks; Produce and more.
Food Vendors
Music by Revival Railroad form 11-2 p.m.
Come and shop at all the Sopchoppy businesses! Sopchoppy Grocery, Sand and Soul Designs, Sopchoppy Thrift Store, George Griffin Pottery, Petal and Wings and more!

Make a difference in your community -
Volunteer for Big Bend Hospice

Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Resources

 

