2 weapons were stolen from a Franklin County Sheriff's vehicle over the weekend.
Sheriff AJ Smith said on facebook Monday that a deputy left his patrol vehicle unlocked and someone stole an AR-15 and a Glock-17.
The sheriff said if the weapons are returned that his department will not press charges.
He asked that the person or persons involved contact him personally at 251-9021.
He added that if the weapons re not returned that the sheriff's department will do everything in its power to bring the guilty party to justice.
The sheriff's department is also offering a cash reward to anyone who can help them in the case.
The sheriff said the deputy involved will face consequences once the investigation is complete.
All Sheriff's vehicles have lockers and gun locks to secure their weapons so there is no excuse for this type of thing to happen.
