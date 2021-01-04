There have now been 950 positive COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began.
According to state health officials, 930 Franklin County residents have tested positive for COVID as well as 20 people from outside the county.
There have been 4 COVID-related deaths.
The median age for the cases is 41 years old.
There have been 1,363 positive COVID cases in Gulf County since the pandemic began, and that includes 18 non-residents.
There have now been 28 covid related deaths in Gulf County.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 49 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 2,205th case on Monday and Liberty County reported its 767th.
There have been 25 COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 14 in Liberty County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment