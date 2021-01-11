An Atlanta Man was Sentenced To 30 Years In Federal Prison For Trafficking Methamphetamine In North Florida and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was recognized for assisting in the investigation.
34 year old Gerry F. Carter was sentenced last Thursday - he was the Atlanta-based supplier of drugs distributed by a methamphetamine-trafficking organization.
Carter provided the organization with at least 120 kilograms of methamphetamine between August 2018 and February 2019.
He also possessed several handguns, which he carried to protect his drug money.
Carter was the subject of a DEA sting operation conducted in 2019, when he attempted to pick up $21,000 from a person in Tallahassee to be used for the purchase of 3 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Unknown to Carter, the “purchaser” was an undercover agent.
Carter pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.
Carter qualified for sentencing as a career offender because of convictions for two prior drug-trafficking offenses.
He will serve 25 years on the conspiracy charge, followed by 5 years on the firearm charge.
This sentencing resulted from the collaborative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with the sheriff's offices in Franklin, Calhoun and Bay Counties.
