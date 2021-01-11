Not All Sunsets Are the Same! - An E-Newsletter from the City of Mexico Beach

Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|CRUSTY CAJUN TRIPLETAIL
|This delicious dish will be an easy one to cook and serve! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
1 cup tomato, seeded and chopped
1 cup leeks, thinly sliced
1/2 cup green bell pepper, chopped
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
2 8-ounce tripletail fillets
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup Parmesan, grated
1/2 cup potato chips, crushed
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon green onions, thinly sliced
Lemon wedges
PREPARATION
Combined the tomato, leek, green bell pepper, and garlic in a small bowl and spread evenly around bottom of a cast iron skillet. Salt and pepper fillets and place on top of vegetables. In a small bowl, combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, potato chips, cayenne, and paprika. Stir in melted butter. Evenly top fillets with crumb mixture. Place pan, uncovered, on hot grill grate and close lid. Allow fillets to cook approximately 20 minutes or until they flake easily or register 140°F in the center. Transfer cooked fish onto platter, surround with cooked vegetables, sprinkle scallions on top, and serve with lemon wedges. This dish can be cooked in the oven on a sheet pan using the same instructions.
|WISDOM.
Dogs bring a lot of enjoyment and wisdom to our lives. Here are a few examples that we think you’ll enjoy:
—Happiness is a warm puppy
-Charles Schulz
—If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die, I want to go where they went.
-Will Rodgers
—To his dog, every man is Napoleon; hence the constant popularity of dogs.
-Aldous Huxley
—Whoever said you can’t buy happiness forgot little puppies.
-Gene Hill
—You can always trust a dog that likes peanut butter.
-Kate DiCamillo
—Don't accept your dog’s admiration as conclusive evidence that you are wonderful.
-Ann Landers
—You can’t be sad when Daisy is around, she won’t let you.
-Maryam Faresh
—My dog is half pit bull, half poodle. Not much of a watchdog, but a vicious gossip!
-Craig Shoemaker
—Just give me a cup of tea, a good book, and a dog on my lap. That’s my happy place.
-Alice Jansing
—If you want the best seat in the house, move the dog.
-Unknown
—A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.
-Josh Billings
|"PLAYING SECOND FIDDLE"
"Second fiddle" is generally considered an inferior or subordinate position to someone else. In a symphony orchestra, the concertmaster plays first violin (fiddle) and shakes the hand of the conductor when he arrives. The second violins are subordinate to the first violin, so playing second fiddle is functioning in a subordinate position in the orchestra. This expression extends to life in general.
