Monday, January 11, 2021

Not All Sunsets Are the Same! - An E-Newsletter from the City of Mexico Beach

NOT ALL SUNSETS ARE THE SAME!


This month, we have something special to share with you-a photo of a beautiful sunset taken off our beach. Sunsets in Mexico Beach are creations that often can’t really be described. Each sunset is enjoyable; often, they are breathtaking works of art. Sometimes we even have one that’s just simply spectacular! Our featured sunset, which the locals titled "the Diamond Necklace," was overwhelming and we want you, our loyal readers, to enjoy it.


Giveaway
 

AND THE WINNER IS...

Last month, we had a 2021 Mexico Beach Calendar from the Mexico Beach Welcome Center up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Sabrina Sharp from Cumming, Georgia. Congrats, Sabrina!

JANUARY GIVEAWAY

This month, we are giving away a copy of Images of America-Mexico Beach autographed by the authors, Cathey Parker Hobbs and Al Cathey. This historical book tells how Mexico Beach got its start. While this book is dated pre-Hurricane Michael, the rich history is captivating, and the images are a wonderful depiction of the ol' days of Mexico Beach. If you would like to put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Kathy at kathy@mexicobeach.com and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.

MEET MEXICO BEACH


Good news in Mexico Beach! Mango Marley’s has finished its internal restorations and is open for business. Owners Steve and Cathy Johnson, along with general manager Jessica Schwark, highlighted their new menu with old favorites and new choices. Some longtime favorite menu items like Kahuna Burgers, wings, and fish sandwiches are on there, as are some new favorites, including fish tacos and chicken salad.


Their full-service bar offers plenty of beverage options, and they have brought back their Bull Shark Buckets and Mango Margaritas, crowd favorites. The staff is excited to welcome locals and tourists to enjoy tasty seafood and "landlubber" meals. They are working on bringing back live entertainment, so stay tuned. If you’re in Mexico Beach, stop by and say "hi" to Jessica and the crew, and be sure to experience the new Mango Marley’s.

For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
ANDREW AND CHELSEA

This month, we would like to introduce Andrew and Chelsea. They had an extra special Christmas present this year when they celebrated their wedding on our sparkling beach. Andrew is proudly serving in the Air Force and he, along with his new bride, will be transferred to the United Kingdom for a couple of years. Congratulations, Andrew and Chelsea!

BAY SCALLOP SEASON

August 16, 2021 to September 24, 2021
Ready to explore for scallops? The 2021 season for scalloping in St. Joseph Bay opens August 16 and ends September 24. This season opening is from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County through the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County. The daily limit per person: 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat. The daily limit per vessel: maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat (1/2 gallon = 4 pints). Recreational harvesters need a Florida saltwater fishing license to harvest bay scallops unless they are either exempt from needing a license or have a no-cost shoreline fishing license and are wading from the shore to collect scallops.
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:


Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.


CRUSTY CAJUN TRIPLETAIL
This delicious dish will be an easy one to cook and serve! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).


INGREDIENTS

1 cup tomato, seeded and chopped
1 cup leeks, thinly sliced
1/2 cup green bell pepper, chopped
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
2 8-ounce tripletail fillets
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup Parmesan, grated
1/2 cup potato chips, crushed
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon green onions, thinly sliced
Lemon wedges


PREPARATION

Combined the tomato, leek, green bell pepper, and garlic in a small bowl and spread evenly around bottom of a cast iron skillet. Salt and pepper fillets and place on top of vegetables. In a small bowl, combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, potato chips, cayenne, and paprika. Stir in melted butter. Evenly top fillets with crumb mixture. Place pan, uncovered, on hot grill grate and close lid. Allow fillets to cook approximately 20 minutes or until they flake easily or register 140°F in the center. Transfer cooked fish onto platter, surround with cooked vegetables, sprinkle scallions on top, and serve with lemon wedges. This dish can be cooked in the oven on a sheet pan using the same instructions.


WISDOM.


Dogs bring a lot of enjoyment and wisdom to our lives. Here are a few examples that we think you’ll enjoy:

—Happiness is a warm puppy
-Charles Schulz

—If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die, I want to go where they went.
-Will Rodgers

—To his dog, every man is Napoleon; hence the constant popularity of dogs.
-Aldous Huxley

—Whoever said you can’t buy happiness forgot little puppies.
-Gene Hill

—You can always trust a dog that likes peanut butter.
-Kate DiCamillo

—Don't accept your dog’s admiration as conclusive evidence that you are wonderful.
-Ann Landers

—You can’t be sad when Daisy is around, she won’t let you.
-Maryam Faresh

—My dog is half pit bull, half poodle. Not much of a watchdog, but a vicious gossip!
-Craig Shoemaker

—Just give me a cup of tea, a good book, and a dog on my lap. That’s my happy place.
-Alice Jansing

—If you want the best seat in the house, move the dog.
-Unknown

—A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.
-Josh Billings

"PLAYING SECOND FIDDLE"


"Second fiddle" is generally considered an inferior or subordinate position to someone else. In a symphony orchestra, the concertmaster plays first violin (fiddle) and shakes the hand of the conductor when he arrives. The second violins are subordinate to the first violin, so playing second fiddle is functioning in a subordinate position in the orchestra. This expression extends to life in general.

#LoveMexicoBeach

