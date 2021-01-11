Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that nearly $20 million has been awarded to 37 counties, municipalities, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida General Planning Support Program.
Wakulla County received two of the grants, one of which will also help Franklin County.
The Wakulla County commission was awarded 75 thousand dollars to develop a shelter plan for Wakulla and Franklin counties.
They were awarded a second 75 thousand dollar grant to identify and analyze potential hazards and evaluate the existing conditions of the physical, social, economic, and environmental vulnerabilities for Wakulla County.
The funds are allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation program formed in response to the 2016 to 2017 presidentially declared disasters.
