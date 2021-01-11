Franklin County's graduation rate rose slightly last year.
Franklin County’s graduation rate for the 2019-2020 school year was 73.1 percent – up from 70.6 percent the year before.
The local graduation rate has been on a rising trend 2014 when our graduation rate was only 49 percent.
Franklin County's graduation rate is still far below the state average.
The statewide graduation average was 90 percent last year.
Gulf County saw its graduation rate rise from 83.6 percent to 85.3 percent.
In Wakulla County the graduation rate rose from 91.6 percent to 93.8 percent.
In Liberty County the graduation rate increased from nearly 84.2 percent to 87.2 percent.
The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.
