There have been more than 1000 positive COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began.
According to state health officials, 985 Franklin County residents have tested positive for COVID as well as 23 people from outside the county.
That's a total of 1008 positive cases, an increase of 55 cases over the past week.
There have been 4 COVID-related deaths.
The median age for the cases is 42 years old.
There have been 1,444 positive COVID cases in Gulf County since the pandemic began, and that includes 18 non-residents.
There have now been 29 covid related deaths in Gulf County.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 49 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 2,421st case on Sunday and Liberty County reported its 855th.
There have been 25 COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 14 in Liberty County.
No comments:
Post a Comment