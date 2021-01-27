Florida remains the shark attack capital of the world

Shark attacks world-wide were unusually low for the third year running, with 57 unprovoked shark bites in 2020.
According to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, the most recent five-year average is 80 unprovoked attacks a year.
There were 13 shark related fatalities in 2020, 10 of which were unprovoked.
The International Shark Attack File investigated 129 alleged shark attacks in 2020 and confirmed 57 unprovoked bites
The rest were "Provoked attacks" which happens when a diver grabs a shark, when someone gets bit feeding a shark, or they get bit while taking a shark off a hook or out of a net.
It also considered a provoked when a shark bites a boat which happened 6 times in 2020.
The vast majority of sharks attacks happened in US waters.
There was a total of 33 unprovoked attacks in US waters last year, which is down from 41 the year before.
There were 3 shark related deaths in US waters in Hawaii, California and Maine.
As usual Florida reported more shark attacks than any other state.
There were 16 shark attacks in Florida Waters last year – down from 21 the year before.
Volusia County had the most incidents with 8, followed by 3 in Brevard County.
Duval, Martin, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach
and St. Johns counties saw 1 shark attack each last year.
Surfers make up about 61 percent of shark attack cases followed by swimmers and waders which made up 26 percent.
https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/shark-attacks/yearly-worldwide-summary/
