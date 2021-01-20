Franklin County commissioners have agreed to send a letter asking for more COVID-19 vaccine for Franklin County.
The board agreed on Tuesday to ask the governor and the Florida Department of Health for more vaccine because of how quickly the vaccines are being given locally.
Commissioners said it is imperative to get more people vaccinated as we are seeing a lot more cases since Christmas.
So far about 813 people have recieved their first shot in Franklin County and will now need a second shot within the next few weeks.
The Health Departments in Franklin and Gulf Counties are asking senior citizens to pre-register for the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations.
They are not scheduling new COVID-19 vaccine appointments currently, but are allowing people over 65 to pre-register.
If you are age 65 and older and would like to get the COVID-19 vaccination you can pre-register on-line.
We have posted the links to pre-register in Franklin and Gulf Counties on the Oyster Radio facebook page and at Oysterradio.com
Here are the links where you can pre-register:
Franklin County:
Gulf County:
