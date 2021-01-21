Weekly news from the Wakulla County chamber of Commerce

UF/IFAS Extension invites the community to Walk Across Wakulla from January 11 to March 11, 2021. Over two months, local residents have the opportunity to set a goal to walk 32 or more miles. The 32 - mile goal represents the distance from the Franklin to Jefferson county lines on Highway 98. To complete the walking goal, youth and families can choose to walk at a park, on a trail, or in your neighborhood. Members of the Wakulla 4-H Healthy Living Walking Club led by Club Leader Quincee Messersmith have already accepted the challenge. No need to be a 4-H member to participate. The whole community is invited to participate, and the challenge is open to residents of any age. To register, click on the Walk Across Wakulla link or visit the UF/IFAS Extension site: http://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/wakullaco/2021/01/11/walk-across-wakulla-with-uf-ifas-extension/More...
FREE Workshop 5 Ways to Reach your Changing Audience
ABOUT THE PRESENTER: Dave Fiore is the founder and CEO of Fiore Communications, a full-service marketing firm that specializes in the development and delivery of compelling content. He is a former marketing writer at the Tallahassee Democrat, editor of Tallahassee Magazine and is the host of the How I Got Here podcast. Fiore Communications was launched in 2001 and was named to the Seminole 100 the past three years.
Dave will be speaking on “5 Ways to Reach Your Changing Audience.” He will focus on how businesses can leverage their resources to retain customers, attract new prospects and navigate a complicated communications landscape in a COVID-dominated environment.
Please reply to this email to either reserve your seat (limited) or request a Zoom meeting link
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Parks Advisory Committee will hold a Public Meeting on February 9, 2021 at 4:00p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Rd., Crawfordville, FL. 32327, (850) 745-7780.
Purpose of Meeting: To Advise and Make Recommendations to the BOCC Regarding the County’s Park Facilities and Activities Conducted within the County’s Parks.
