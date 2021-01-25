FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Athena is a 3 yr old Lab mix She is VERY smart and social. She loves human contact and learning new things. She isn't a fan of cats nor does she like all dogs, so we are looking for a home where she will be the only dog with an adopter who enjoys a loving dog who wants to please. She is a staff and volunteer favorite!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
