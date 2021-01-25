A Carrabelle man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Apalachicola.
21 year old Carza Harvey was booked at the Franklin County Jail on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, shooting into a occupied conveyance and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon.
The sheriff's Department said they received a call at 11:20 Saturday morning from a woman in Apalachicola who said that Carza Harvey shot at her while she was in her vehicle.
The Apalachicola Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, as well as, the Carrabelle Police Department found the vehicle and confirmed it had in fact been shot.
They also recovered spent casings from a .380 caliber at the scene on 16th St. in Apalachicola.
Local law enforcement said they were familiar with Carza and quickly found him at his home in Carrabelle.
They searched his home and found a .380 caliber pistol which was reported stolen from Lee County Florida.
The sheriff's office said that Harvey confessed to the crime during an interview..
