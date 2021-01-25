The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is starting a new program to help protect your pets in case of a fire.
The sheriff's office has a limited number of signs for pet owners who want to alert fire fighters or other emergency personnel of pets in the home.
You put the sign outside of your home and in case of a fire, first responders will then be aware of your pets.
The signs are available on a First come, first served basis – just stop by the Franklin County Sheriff's office Monday-Friday 8-5pm and pick up a free pet sign.
