Longtime Weems Board Member Passed

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that longtime Weems board member and chairman Doug Creamer has died from complications due to COVID-19. Creamer, a local leader, has served on the Weems Board of Directors since 2014. He has served as chairman since 2019.
Funeral Arrangements for Bro. Doug Creamer, will be on Tuesday January 26, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Living Waters Assembly of God in Apalachicola.
The family will be receiving guests from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at the church prior to the service.
With the recent rise in COVID cases the service will be streamed on the Living Waters Assembly of God Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/
for those who would be more comfortable. However, for those wishing to attend in person you may do so.
