Franklin County unemployment dropped a little in December.
Unemployment fell to 4.7 percent last month, down from 4.9 percent in November.
That means 205 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4,354 people.
21 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than ours in December including Wakulla County which had the lowest unemployment in the state for the third month in a row at 3.6 percent.
Gulf County unemployment also fell last month from 4.8 percent to 4.5 percent with 243 people out of work there.
Liberty County unemployment remained unchanged at 4.8 percent.
