The US NAVY last week held a keel laying ceremony for the USNS Apalachicola.
The laying of the keel is the formal recognition of the start of a ship's construction.
The ceremony was held on January the 21st in Mobile, Alabama and included remarks from Apalachicola Mayor Begos.
The Navy estimates that construction will be complete sometime this fall with a Christening ceremony after the ship is finished.
The construction of the USNS Apalachicola was first announced at the 2019 Apalachicola 4th of July celebration by then Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer
The USNS Apalachicola is the second ship named in honor of the city of Apalachicola: the first was a large harbor tug which served from 1965-2002.
The fast transport ship is designed to be used to transport U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps company-sized units with their vehicles or can be reconfigured to become a troop transport for an infantry battalion.
It has a flight deck for helicopter operations and an off-load ramp that allows vehicles to quickly drive off the ship.
It will be 338 feet long, powered by four 11,000 horsepower diesel engines that enable a top speed of 43 knots.
The USNS Apalachicola will be the thirteenth Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship built for the U.S. Navy and will be operated by the Military Sealift Command.
No comments:
Post a Comment