The Franklin County Health department reported one new COVID-related death and 16 new COVID cases over the weekend.
There have now been 10 COVID-related deaths in Franklin County since the pandemic began.
Franklin County has seen a sharp increase in new COVID-related cases and deaths in the past two weeks.
As of Sunday there have been 1189 positive COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began, that includes 28 people from outside the county.
Franklin County's positivity rate on Sunday was above 16 percent.
The median age for the COVID cases in Franklin County is 44 years old.
There have been 1,634 positive COVID cases in Gulf County since the pandemic began, and 32 Covid related deaths.
The Gulf County positivity rate is 17.5 percent.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 50 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 2839th case on Thursday and Liberty County reported its 967th case.
There have been 38COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 14 in Liberty County.
